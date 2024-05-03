Airtel Exceeds 5 Million 5G Users in Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai)

Bharti Airtel announced that 5.2 million customers in Maharashtra (excluding Mumbai) are now using 5G services. Airtel has been expanding its 5G services state-wise and recently hit 3 million users in Mumbai. The company has deployed 5G across all cities and districts in Maharashtra. Airtel credits the rapid adoption to network enhancement and partnerships for affordable 5G devices. Over 6.9 million customers in Karnataka and 2.2 million in Kerala are also enjoying 5G services.

Airtel Surpasses 5 Million 5G Users in Maharashtra, Excluding Mumbai

Indian telecommunications service provider Bharti Airtel announced that 5.2 million customers are now experiencing 5G services in Maharashtra, except for Mumbai. Airtel has been announcing its 5G user milestones state-wise since the launch of its Airtel 5G Plus services. This announcement follows Airtel hitting the 3 million 5G user mark in Mumbai, as reported by TelecomTalk last month (April 2024). Along with the user mark, Airtel also announced that it has successfully deployed 5G service across all cities and districts in Maharashtra, as the telco has already announced it for Mumbai.

Network Expansion and User Surge

Airtel reported that it has registered a significant increase in 5G users in the past 6 months in Maharashtra. This comes as a result of its expansive network deployment, which has effectively extended the services across the state, simplifying the process for customers to embrace 5G.

From the iconic architectural marvels of Ajanta and Ellora Caves to the renowned pilgrimage site of Shirdi Sai Baba Temple, and the breathtaking vistas of tourist hotspots like Mahabaleshwar and Panchgani, Airtel said it continues to complete its rollout across Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai.

Airtel’s 5G Milestone in Maharashtra

Commenting on the milestone, Bharti Airtel said, “We are making significant strides in building the network infrastructure required to facilitate widespread adoption of 5G in Maharashtra, excluding Mumbai. We express our gratitude to our valued customers who have upgraded to enjoy the power of unlimited 5G service at no additional cost. Our tireless efforts are to keep our customers consistently connected to the state’s fastest, most reliable, and cutting-edge network.”

Airtel’s Commitment to Accessibility

Airtel attributed the rapid deployment and adoption of 5G in Maharashtra to multiple factors, including rapid network enhancement, accelerated 5G rollout, and the increasing availability of 5G devices. To make 5G more accessible, Airtel has partnered with Poco to offer affordable 5G smartphones priced below Rs 10,000, the company said.

Bharti Airtel first announced having 2 million unique customers on its 5G network in Mumbai, making it the first city in India to achieve complete 5G coverage in May 2023.

Most recently (in April 2024), Airtel announced that over 6.9 million customers are now enjoying 5G services in Karnataka and 2.2 million customers are enjoying 5G services in the state of Kerala.