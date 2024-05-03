HCLTech and Cisco unveil wireless mobility service for enterprises

HCLTech has partnered with Cisco to launch a new service called ‘Pervasive Wireless Mobility-as-a-Service’ for enterprise connectivity. The service combines HCLTech’s network services expertise with Cisco’s technology to provide robust connectivity in various industries. This partnership aims to help clients operate next-gen applications and integrate wireless technologies to transform their business. Cisco believes this service will accelerate network transformation journey and improve user experience.

Homegrown IT and consulting services provider HCLTech has announced a partnership with US-based telecom gear maker Cisco to introduce the ‘Pervasive Wireless Mobility-as-a-Service’ for enterprise connectivity.

Key Features

The service combines HCLTech‘s managed network services expertise with Cisco‘s UltraReliable Wireless Backhaul (URWB) technology to establish a resilient network infrastructure that offers robust connectivity.

The service provides visibility and mobility for operations and experiences in industrial and mission-critical environments, including vehicle connectivity in factory areas, mobile worker connectivity in mining areas, remote patient care, real-time data access at retail stores, and fleet connectivity at terminals.

Statements from Officials

According to Gurpreet Singh Kohli, Senior Vice President and Global Head of Enterprise Network Practice at HCLTech, leveraging their expertise in communication technologies and cross-industry best practices to implement and integrate Cisco‘s URWB technology in diverse environments will enhance clients’ capacity to operate next-gen applications and seamlessly integrate various wireless technologies to drive business transformation.

Nick Holden, Vice President of Global and Strategic Partners & Ecosystem Co-Sell at Cisco, mentioned that HCLTech offers customers a way to accelerate their network transformation journey with an end-to-end managed secure network service, reducing complexity, increasing efficiency, and enhancing end-user experience through a flexible consumption model.