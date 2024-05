In Short:

Kinetic and Colquitt EMC have partnered to bring high-speed fiber internet to 16,000 locations in Lowndes County, Georgia, with an estimated USD 39 million public-private partnership. The project, funded in part by the Georgia State Fiscal Recovery Fund, aims to connect underserved homes and businesses with gigabit internet speeds by the end of 2026. This initiative is supported by the American Rescue Plan Act and will bring much-needed broadband access to the region.