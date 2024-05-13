2degrees chooses 5G Core Solution on Red Hat OpenShift

New Zealand operator 2degrees has chosen Nokia’s 5G core Registers and Shared Data Layer software, deployed on Red Hat OpenShift, to manage data for its 1.6 million subscribers. Nokia’s MantaRay Network Management solution will also provide a consolidated network view. With Red Hat and Nokia collaboration, 2degrees can benefit from the latest technology and flexibility for network modernisation.



New Zealand operator 2degrees has selected Nokia‘s 5G core Registers and Shared Data Layer (SDL) software to manage data for its approximately 1.6 million subscribers. The software will be deployed on Red Hat OpenShift. 2degrees is already using Nokia’s 5G-based fixed wireless access services, and Red Hat serves as Nokia’s primary platform for developing core network applications.

Software Solutions

By integrating Red Hat OpenShift into the Nokia Cloud Platform, CSPs, and enterprises can deploy multiple vendors’ applications on the same cloud infrastructure, as stated in the official release.

Nokia is also supplying 2degrees with its MantaRay Network Management solution for a consolidated and automated network view to enhance network monitoring and management.

Network Modernisation

2degrees expressed, “As we continue our network modernisation journey, we are pleased to make a significant move with Nokia Registers and SDL on Red Hat’s OpenShift. This combination offers us the flexibility and reliability needed to meet our customers’ evolving needs.”

2degrees

2degrees provides broadband and mobile services over 3G, 4G, and 5G networks, covering 98.5 percent of locations where New Zealanders live and work, with a nationwide fibre network.

With the partnership between Red Hat and Nokia, 2degrees will have access to the latest technology and capabilities through an open-source platform with Nokia’s core network applications, providing increased choice and flexibility.