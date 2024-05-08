Telefonica Germany implements 5G Standalone Core in Cloud

O2 Telefonica has launched 5G Standalone Core software in the Cloud on Amazon Web Services with Nokia’s support. This enables enhanced network experience for customers with higher reliability, availability, and faster updates. Telefonica claims to be the first telecom provider with an operational core network on AWS, serving up to one million customers. The deployment allows for ultra-low latency for advanced 5G services like extended reality and network slicing.



O2 Telefonica (Telefonica Germany) has announced today the deployment of 5G Standalone (SA) core software, fully implemented in the Cloud. The telco said it has launched its 5G Cloud Core operations on Amazon Web Services (AWS) with support from Finnish network supplier Nokia. With this rollout, some Telefonica Germany’s 5G SA customers will benefit from cloud advantages, including higher availability, reliability, and faster software upgrades, resulting in an enhanced network experience.

Benefits of Cloud Implementation

Telefonica emphasized that the AWS infrastructure is designed to offer the most secure cloud computing environment. With the launch of the 5G Cloud Core, Telefonica claims itself as the first telecommunications provider with an operational core network on AWS. In its initial phase, the 5G Cloud Core is designed to serve up to one million customers.

Collaboration with AWS and Nokia

Commenting on the launch, O2 Telefonica said, “With the new 5G cloud core, we are moving away from traditional architectures and instead focusing on modern, high-performance, and efficient network technologies. In doing so, we are relying on the quality and global expertise of Nokia and AWS.”

“By building the 5G cloud core network on AWS, O2 Telefonica is redefining its operating model through complete automation and flexibility on a large scale. O2 Telefonica will thus be able to dynamically scale and allocate 5G network capacities to meet customer needs as well as the requirements of the new applications that will run on the new core network,” AWS commented.

Deployment of 5G Standalone Core on Cloud

This deployment equips Telefonica Germany with ultra-low latency to deliver advanced 5G services such as extended reality and network slicing, which require instant availability and greater bandwidth capacity, the official release said.