Telecom companies may hold average of 40 MHz spectrum per circle

The government expects each telecom operator to hold an average 40 MHz of spectrum per circle by next year, on a par with some international markets, telecom secretary JS Deepak said. This should help increase the low broadband penetration levels in India, a subject which led to a public disagreement between the telecom ministry’s top official and the sector regulator.

Currently, Indian telecom service providers hold close to 25 MHz of spectrum per circle, which analysts say is lesser than needed, especially when it comes to offering a large number of services, such as those under the government’s digital drive.(ET)

