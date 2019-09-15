The peak investment cycle for Indian telecom companies is over and the intensity will slow down, said analysts tracking the sector. Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani had said during the company’s annual general meeting earlier this month that “the investment cycle for Jio is now complete”.

He had said that only marginal investments in access were now required to grow capacity to meet growing demand. Jio has invested Rs 3.5 trillion towards creating digital infrastructure, including its optical fiber footprint, across India. Source

