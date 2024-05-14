Windstream expands network through new dark fiber alliance along beach route

Windstream Wholesale has expanded its network with the availability of its dark fiber Beach Route from Jacksonville to Raleigh, connecting key CLS sites along the East Coast. The company has also formed an alliance to extend the route north to Richmond and Ashburn in Virginia. This partnership aims to enhance connectivity and simplify networking solutions for customers along the network.

Windstream Expands Network With Beach Route Dark Fiber Alliance

Windstream Wholesale (WW), which recently re-merged with Uniti Group, has announced that its dark fiber Beach Route is available for immediate customer access. This network expansion links fiber from the Jacksonville (Florida) cable landing station (CLS) to the Myrtle Beach (South Carolina) CLS and on to Raleigh, North Carolina. Windstream has also formed an alliance with Mid-Atlantic Broadband, Tilson Infrastructure, and SummitIG to extend the dark fiber offering north from Raleigh to Richmond and Ashburn in Virginia. These developments mark significant milestones in Windstream’s network expansion strategy, as announced on Monday.

Network Expansion

Windstream Wholesale’s Beach Route spans 690 miles along the East Coast, connecting the Jacksonville CLS to the Myrtle Beach CLS, and continuing on to Raleigh. The Beach Route offers lower latency and provides connectivity from Raleigh to aerospace hubs in Savannah, Georgia, and Charleston, South Carolina. Access to subsea cables at the major CLS sites along the route enhances the network’s capabilities.

The Beach Route Dark Fiber Alliance, a new partnership with Mid-Atlantic Broadband, SummitIG, and Tilson Infrastructure, extends the route by 315 miles from Benson, North Carolina, to Richmond and Ashburn. This extension aims to simplify the customer experience and offer seamless networking solutions.

Enhanced Connectivity

Windstream Wholesale stated, “By collaborating with Mid-Atlantic Broadband, SummitIG, and Tilson Infrastructure, we are expanding our network reach, adding diversity, and streamlining the customer experience.”

Tilson Infrastructure mentioned, “Our protected, direct, middle mile network in North Carolina provides customers with access to unique routes on I-95 for the first time, spanning from the South Carolina to Virginia borders. Additionally, east-west US-70 and US-74 routes connect to the I-95 artery, leading to key data centers in Virginia.”

Windstream Wholesale is a leading optical technology company that offers customized wavelength and dark fiber solutions to carriers, content providers, and hyper scalers in the US and Canada.