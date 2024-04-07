What’s Coming Next: A Sneak Peek at Thrilling Books

In Short:

Get ready for an exciting April 2024 anime season with new series and movies! “Konosuba” Season 3 premieres on April 10, continuing the adventures of Kazuma Sato and goddess Aqua. “Kaiju No. 8,” a popular manga adaptation, debuts on April 13, telling the story of Kafka Hibino. On April 17, “The Grimm Variations” offers a unique take on Grimm’s Fairy Tales. Don’t miss out on these thrilling releases!



We are pleased to announce the upcoming anime releases for April 2024, following a successful Winter 2024 anime schedule. With numerous new series and movies on the horizon, it can be challenging to stay updated. To help you stay informed, we have curated a detailed overview of the anime releases scheduled for April 2024.

Black Clover – April 1, 2024

KonoSuba Season 3 – April 10, 2024

‘Konosuba’ Season 3 is set to premiere in April 2024 on Crunchyroll. The series, with an IMDB rating of 7.8, continues the adventures of Kazuma Sato and the goddess Aqua, promising more humor and fantasy elements in the upcoming season.

Kaiju No. 8 – April 13, 2024

‘Kaiju No. 8’ is a highly anticipated adaptation of Naoya Matsumoto’s popular manga. The story follows Kafka Hibino as he navigates a world threatened by giant Kaijus. With over 11 million copies sold, this series has captured the hearts of many fans. Get ready to delve into a thrilling journey when ‘Kaiju No. 8’ premieres on Crunchyroll on April 13, 2024.

The Grimm Variations – April 17, 2024

‘The Grimm Variations’ presents a unique take on the classic Grimm’s Fairy Tales, brought to life by WIT Studio and CLAMP. The anime follows the adventures of Jacob, Wilhelm, and Charlotte as they explore the mysteries of fairy tales. Experience a captivating journey beyond happy endings when ‘The Grimm Variations’ debuts on Netflix on April 17, 2024.

April 2024 promises an exciting array of anime genres and narratives, offering viewers a thrilling ride into the world of anime.