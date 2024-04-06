Axiata Group to offload Myanmar Telco Towers for $150M

In Short:

Malaysian telecom giant Axiata Group plans to sell its stake in Myanmar’s Edotco Investments Singapore for $150 million due to tough economic conditions in Myanmar. This strategic move aims to improve the company’s financial health. A subsidiary of Edotco Group will sell its 87.5% stake in the Myanmar investment holding company. The deal is subject to regulatory approvals and is expected to be completed within a year.

Axiata Group to Sell Myanmar Telco Tower Business for USD 150 Million Malaysian telecommunications conglomerate Axiata Group has announced plans to offload its entire 87.5 percent stake in Edotco Investments Singapore, the holding company for its investments in Myanmar. The deal, valued at approximately USD 150 million, comes in response to challenging economic conditions in Myanmar, the company said in an exchange filing on Thursday.

Proposed Divestment Details Axiata said Edotco Investments (Labuan), a wholly owned subsidiary of its telco tower arm Edotco Group, which in turn is a 63 percent subsidiary of Axiata Group, had agreed to sell its entire 87.5 percent stake in Edotco Investments Singapore Pte Ltd, a special purpose investment holding company for Edotco’s investments in Myanmar and sole shareholder of Edotco Myanmar.

Edotco’s Operations in Myanmar “The decision to exit Myanmar was made due to deteriorating macroeconomics and operating environments in Myanmar,” Axiata said. “Capital from the Proposed Divestment – Myanmar, aligned with Axiata’s commitment to maintaining a strong balance sheet and enhancing shareholder value, will be redeployed to reduce debt.”