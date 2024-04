In Short:

Nepalese telecom provider Ncell has improved its 4G service in multiple districts of Lumbini and Bagmati provinces. This upgrade aims to provide better network and faster speeds to customers in over a dozen locations across seven districts. Ncell previously expanded its 4G coverage in other provinces as well. Since its launch in 2017, Ncell’s 4G now covers all 77 districts in Nepal, serving over 92% of the population.