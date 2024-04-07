Bank Holidays in April 2024: Banks closed for 5 days next week. Get all details here.

In Short:
Bank customers in India can enjoy a long week of holidays next week in April 2024, with five consecutive days off at their banks. This includes weekends as well as holidays like Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, Telegu New Year, Bohag Bihu, and Eid. Customers should check with their local branches for specific holiday dates to avoid any confusion. Online banking services will still be available during the holidays.
Get Ready for a Week of Bank Holidays in April 2024
Bank customers are in for a treat next week with five back-to-back holidays, ensuring a long break from banking hassles. Some states even have holidays extending into the following week with Monday and Tuesday also being off days.