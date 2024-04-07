Bank Holidays in April 2024: Banks closed for 5 days next week. Get all details here.

Bank customers are in for a treat next week with five back-to-back holidays, ensuring a long break from banking hassles. Some states even have holidays extending into the following week with Monday and Tuesday also being off days.

All national banks, including the State Bank of India (SBI), will be closed for five consecutive days starting April 9 for Gudi Padwa, Ugadi, and Telugu New Year, followed by Bohag Bihu and Eid on April 10, Eid on April 11, second Saturday on April 13, and Sunday on April 14.

In certain states, April 15 and 16 are additional holidays for Bohag Bihu and Ram Navami. Customers are advised to verify with their local bank branches to avoid any confusion.

Overall, banks in India will be shut for a total of 12 days in April 2024. The holiday schedule is determined by the RBI and state governments, taking into account public holidays, regional holidays, Saturdays, and Sundays.

The list of bank holidays is set by the RBI and state governments, keeping in mind local customs.

For detailed bank holidays in Maharashtra in 2024, click here

April 2024 Bank Holidays:

April 5: Banks closed on account of Babu Jagjivan Ram’s Birthday/Jumat-ul-Vida in Telangana and Jammu.

April 9: Banks closed in multiple states for various festivals.

April 10: Banks closed in Tripura, Assam, Manipur, Jammu, and Srinagar for different festivals.

April 15: Banks closed in Assam and Himachal Pradesh for Bohag Bihu and Himachal Day.

April 16: Banks closed in several states for Ram Navami celebrations.

April 20: Banks closed in Tripura for Garia Puja festival.

Regular Bank Closures:

Banks closed on the second Saturday: April 13

Banks closed on the fourth Saturday: April 27

Bank holiday on Sundays: April 7, 14, 21, and 28

Use Online Banking Facilities, ATMs:

Regardless of holidays, online banking services will continue as usual, allowing customers to use websites, mobile apps, and ATMs for urgent transactions.

Note: On holidays requiring bank staff assistance, customers should refer to the bank holiday schedule to plan their visits.

The RBI releases a comprehensive list of bank holidays for the year, factoring in national/state holidays, cultural or religious observances, operational needs, and government announcements.

Stay updated with official announcements from the RBI and your bank for any changes to the schedule.

Enjoy your holidays!