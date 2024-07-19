Watch out for a warning about protein shakes for all you avid fans!

In Short:

Health Ministry to Issue Advisory on Protein Supplements

A reliable source from the Directorate General of Health Services (DGHS) has disclosed that the health ministry will soon release an advisory regarding the consumption of protein supplements. This decision comes after several cases of kidney and cardiac issues have been reported in individuals who use these supplements to enhance muscle growth.

Health Complications Caused by Misuse

The official, who preferred to stay anonymous, emphasized that many youngsters and gym trainers are using these protein supplements without proper guidance, leading to serious health complications such as kidney problems. It has been noted that people lack awareness on the correct usage of these products, hence the need for a general advisory urging individuals to refrain from using protein supplements inappropriately.

Market Insights

Protein supplements fall under the nutraceuticals regulations of the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), which establishes standards for these products intended for sportspersons. With India’s protein supplement market valued at around $1.4 billion in 2024, it is projected to reach $1.88 billion by 2029, according to Modor Intelligence.

Expert Recommendations

Nutritionists and industry experts recommend choosing supplements with minimal additives and preservatives. It is advised to prioritize obtaining protein from whole food sources like lean meats, fish, eggs, dairy, beans, and nuts.

Importance of Balanced Diet

Dr. Wasiyeeullah Shaikh, a consultant nephrologist, mentions that excessive protein intake can strain the kidneys and liver, leading to serious health issues. He advocates for the supervision of a healthcare professional when consuming protein supplements to ensure safe and effective usage.

Special Check-up Drive and Medical Insights

Last year, FSSAI instructed food commissioners to conduct a special drive to monitor the quality and safety of nutraceuticals and health supplements. Doctors emphasize that supplements should complement a balanced diet, not replace it.

Real-Life Consequences

Dr. Anurag Gupta recalls a case of acute kidney injury in a young gym trainer caused by excessive protein supplement intake. The importance of consulting a healthcare professional before starting any supplement regimen is highlighted to avoid potential health risks.

Risks of Overconsumption

Dr. Gupta warns that consuming pre-workout agents may increase blood pressure and cardiac demand, potentially leading to severe complications like haemorrhagic stroke and sudden death.