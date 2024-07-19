Scindia News Update: Latest in Telecom

Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia spoke about India leading in 6G technology at the Indian Mobile Congress launch. He emphasized the role of technology in bridging divides across the country and highlighted India’s transition to a technology supplier. The Department of Telecommunications launched a reimbursement scheme for startups and MSEs in the telecom sector. A MoU was signed for capacity building in cybersecurity between NTIPRIT and IIT Jammu.

NEW DELHI: Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia declared that ‘Bharat’ will be at the forefront of sixth-generation or 6G technology during the theme launch of the Indian Mobile Congress (IMC) 2024. He praised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for leading India from 4G to 5G and now towards 6G supremacy.

Scindia emphasized the importance of technology in uniting the nation, aligning with PM Modi’s vision. He stated, “It is technology and communications that will provide a platform of opportunities, bridging gaps from the first village to the central villages of India.”

Highlighting India’s transition from a consumer to a technology supplier, Scindia mentioned key telecom interventions and initiatives like the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the upcoming notification of rules under the act within 180 days.

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) unveiled a reimbursement scheme for startups and Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSEs) in the telecom sector. The scheme aims to ease financial burdens by reimbursing up to Rs 50 lakhs per startup or MSE for essential testing and certification costs.

Scindia also launched a testing scheme for startups and MSMEs and facilitated the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) between the National Telecommunications Institute for Policy Research, Innovation and Training (NTIPRIT) and IIT Jammu for capacity building in cybersecurity.

Through these initiatives, India is set to lead the world in 6G technology, showcasing its commitment to technological advancement and innovation in the telecom sector.