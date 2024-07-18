Mittal calls on Indian industry, startups, MSMEs to compete globally

The Indian government is focusing on the telecom sector, startups, and MSMEs to compete globally. The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) wants India to excel in the telecom world. The government is supporting startups and MSMEs through schemes like Atmanirbhar Bharat. In October 2022, Jio and Airtel started commercial 5G deployments. India is moving towards becoming a hub for technological innovation and manufacturing facilities. India Mobile Congress will showcase technological innovation in 2024.

Government Aims for Competitiveness in India’s Telecom Sector, Startups, and MSMEs

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is focused on enabling India’s telecom sector, startup ecosystem, and micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSMEs) to excel on a global scale, as stated by DoT Secretary Neeraj Mittal.

Mittal expressed this goal during the theme launch of the India Mobile Congress – 2024, emphasizing the importance of India’s industry, startups, and MSMEs competing in the challenging telecom landscape.

He highlighted the government’s efforts to reduce barriers for startups and MSMEs in areas such as certifications and patents, aligning with the Atmanirbhar Bharat initiative to promote self-reliance in the country.

Discussing India’s telecom advancements, Mittal mentioned the successful 5G rollout by major telcos like Jio and Airtel in 2022, positioning India as a global leader in 5G adoption.

Leading industry voices, including SP Kochhar, Director General of COAI, emphasized the importance of capacity building and scaling in the telecom sector, noting India’s progress towards becoming a hub for technological innovation and manufacturing.

The 8th edition of the India Mobile Congress, scheduled from October 15-18, 2024, will feature industry leaders showcasing technological innovations and collaborations from various countries.