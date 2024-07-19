35.1 C
Industry Updates

Bharti Airtel secures contract with CBDT for connectivity solutions

By ITN Media
In Short:

Bharti Airtel has won a contract to provide network and connectivity services to the Central Board of Direct Taxes for their Taxnet-2.0 program. The contract was awarded during an event attended by senior officials from both parties. Airtel will provide technology solutions to modernize the tax collection system. This is not the first time Airtel has worked with CBDT, as they have been partners since 2008 for the Taxnet-1.0 program.

Bharti Airtel Secures Contract from CBDT for Taxnet-2.0 Program

Bharti Airtel has been awarded a multi-year contract by the Central Board of Direct Taxes (CBDT) to provide network and connectivity services for the Taxnet-2.0 program.

The formal Letter of Award was presented to Bharti Airtel by CBDT, with the Letter of Acceptance being issued by Bharti Airtel to CBDT. The ceremony was attended by Mr. Sunil Bharti Mittal, Founder and Chairman of Bharti Enterprises, and Mr. Ravi Agarwal, Chairman of CBDT, as stated by the telco.

Airtel will deliver dual connectivity with Software Defined Network for WAN (SDWAN) and secure LAN, along with other technology solutions for CBDT’s Taxnet-2.0 program. This initiative aims to modernize the current system for the collection, processing, monitoring, and accounting of direct taxes.

Airtel has been a network partner to CBDT since 2008, initially with the Taxnet-1.0 program.

More articles

