BSNL to roll out majority of 4G this year; focus on quality & cost in BharatNet III: Neeraj Mittal

Dialogue on Telecom Act Implementation and AGR Dues Rationalization

The Department of Telecommunications (DoT) is currently in discussions with the regulator regarding the complete implementation of the Telecommunications Act, 2023, and the rationalization of Adjusted Gross Revenue (AGR) dues. This move is expected to encourage telecom companies to invest more in wireless networks. In a recent interview with ETTelecom, Neeraj Mittal, Secretary of the Department of Telecommunications, shared insights on various topics including quality of service, spectrum allocation, PLI scheme, BSNL’s 4G deployment, and the upcoming BharatNet III program. Here are some key points from the conversation:

New Telecommunications Act Progress

Mr. Mittal mentioned that the provisions of the Act and related rules are being progressively notified. Consultations with the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) are ongoing, and it is anticipated that all provisions and rules will be notified within the next six months.

Improving Quality of Service

When asked about steps to enhance quality of service, Mr. Mittal stated that Trai has set regulations for QoS standards and continuously monitors them through biannual drive tests.

6 GHz Spectrum for 5G Expansion

Regarding the 6 GHz spectrum band, Mr. Mittal mentioned that discussions are underway to repurpose it for 5G expansion, although telcos already have adequate spectrum for network deployment and expansion.

Policy for Private 5G Networks

The department has issued a policy for private 5G networks allowing telecom operators to establish captive non-public networks, providing clarity on spectrum acquisition and network setup.

Telecom PLI Scheme Update

Mr. Mittal provided an update on the production-linked incentive scheme for telecom equipment, highlighting the investments attracted and the milestone achieved in equipment production.

BSNL’s 4G Rollout and BharatNet III Tender

He also addressed the progress of BSNL’s commercial 4G rollout and the concerns around the BharatNet III tender, emphasizing the government’s monitoring and efforts to expedite these initiatives.