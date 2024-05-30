Vodafone Idea teams up with Netflix, unveils two entertainment bundles

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has partnered with Netflix to offer prepaid plans with Netflix Basic subscriptions. The new Rs 998 plan includes 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 70-day validity, with Netflix for TV or mobile. The Rs 1399 plan offers 2.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 84-day validity. Vi plans to introduce postpaid plans with Netflix soon, along with Hero benefits for users.

Vodafone Idea Partners With Netflix, Launches Two Entertainment Bundle Plans



Indian telecommunications company Vodafone Idea (Vi) has collaborated with global streaming giant Netflix to enhance its entertainment offerings by introducing Netflix bundled prepaid plans. This partnership allows Vi users to access premium content across various devices like mobile phones, televisions, and tablets. The Netflix bundled postpaid plans will be introduced shortly.

Vi Netflix Collaboration

Vodafone Idea highlights that Netflix recently announced its 2024 content lineup in India. Vi’s new Unlimited prepaid packs with Netflix Basic subscriptions allow users to enjoy favorite shows and movies on both mobile and TV platforms.

Vi’s Unlimited Prepaid Packs

Vodafone Idea has launched two new Unlimited prepaid packs offering unlimited calls and data bundled with Netflix Basic subscriptions:

Vodafone Idea Rs 998 Prepaid Plan – Proposition 1

Vi’s plan priced at Rs 998 offers 70 days validity (Mumbai and Gujarat users can avail it for Rs 1099), 1.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls, along with a Netflix Basic subscription for TV or mobile.

Vodafone Idea Rs 1399 Prepaid Plan – Proposition 2

The second plan priced at Rs 1399 offers 84 days validity, 2.5GB of data per day, 100 SMS per day, and unlimited voice calls, along with a Netflix Basic subscription for TV or mobile.

Vodafone Idea claims to be the only operator offering a Netflix Basic subscription at less than Rs 1000 with a prepaid plan.

Future Postpaid Offerings

In addition, Vi users recharging with the 84-day validity plan will also receive Hero benefits like Data Delight, Night Binge, and Weekend Data Rollover. Vi announced plans to launch its postpaid offerings with Netflix soon.