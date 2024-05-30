Bharti appoints Sharat Sinha as CEO of Airtel Business

Bharti Airtel has appointed Sharat Sinha as the CEO of Airtel Business starting from June 3, 2024. Sinha will report to Airtel’s managing director and will be part of the telco’s management board. Sinha, who has experience in leading technology companies, aims to help Airtel in growing its portfolio and providing innovative solutions to customers. He has previously worked with companies like Palo Alto Networks, Cisco, and VMware.

Bharti Airtel Appoints Sharat Sinha as CEO of Airtel Business

Kolkata: Bharti Airtel has appointed Sharat Sinha as the CEO of Airtel Business, effective June 3, 2024.

In this role, Sinha will report to Airtel managing director Gopal Vittal and be a part of the telco’s management board. He joins from Checkpoint Software Technologies Ltd, where he was president, Asia Pacific.

“I am confident Sharat’s broad global experience in product management and business leadership across many of the world’s leading technology companies will provide tremendous fire power to Airtel’s ambitions in rapidly growing our portfolio across connectivity and adjacencies,” Vittal said in an official statement Thursday.

Sinha, in turn, said Airtel Business is a leader in the B2B space offering marquee solutions to enterprises. “…I am delighted to join this passionate team as they continue to steer towards enhancing their leadership with future-ready technology innovations and solutions that deliver greater value to customers.”

Sinha has previously worked with Palo Alto Networks, Cisco and VMware in various leadership roles. His early experience in Ericsson and erstwhile VSNL (now Tata Communications) have also given him a strong telecom background.