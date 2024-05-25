Vodafone Idea expands presence with 5G rollout

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is expanding its 5G rollout and exploring partnerships with network vendors, including Ericsson. The CEO assured customers of future investments in 4G and 5G services to maintain service quality. Vi aims to start rolling out 5G in six months, focusing on major cities with high device concentration. Despite losing wireless subscribers, Vi’s recent FPO was successful, reflecting investor confidence.





Vodafone Idea (Vi) is expanding its footprint with the 5G rollout and is currently in discussions with various network vendors. This development comes in response to an exchange clarification sought about a recent news item on May 23, 2024, titled “Ericsson India in talks with Vodafone Idea for a 5G deal: India MD.”

Ericsson Partnership

The article mentioned that Ericsson’s India MD expressed optimism about the Indian market and disclosed ongoing discussions to secure 4G and 5G equipment orders from Vodafone Idea after a successful previous deal.

“Nitin Bansal, Managing Director of Ericsson India, stated in an interview with Moneycontrol, ‘Vodafone Idea is our partner, and we are in discussions with them. We look forward to supporting them in their 5G rollouts.'”

Vodafone Idea’s Clarification

Vodafone Idea clarified in an exchange filing that Ericsson India is indeed one of their network vendors. The company is expanding its 5G rollout presence and is exploring options with various vendors, including Ericsson, for network equipment supply.

In their filing, Vodafone Idea stated, “Ericsson India is one of our network vendors. We are in discussions with multiple vendors, including Ericsson, for the supply of network equipment for the 5G rollout.”

CEO’s Customer Letter

Vodafone Idea’s Chief Executive Officer (CEO), Akshaya Moondra, recently addressed the customers through a letter, indicating a significant milestone achieved with the 7 times subscribed Rs 18,000 crore Follow-on Public Offer (FPO). The CEO emphasized future investments in expanding 4G services and launching 5G services to meet customer expectations.

Future Investments

During an earnings call, Akshaya Moondra mentioned plans to initiate 5G rollout in approximately six months, focusing initially on major cities and areas with high 5G device concentration. The company highlighted 5G investment as a key priority over the next three years, following the expansion of 4G coverage and capacity growth in the 4G domain.

Subscriber Data

TRAI’s Telecom Subscription Data for March 31, 2024, revealed a decrease of 684,530 wireless subscribers for Vodafone Idea, bringing the total subscriber base to 219,817,861 (219.8 million) with a VLR (Visitor Location Register) of 87.92 percent.