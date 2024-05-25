JioCinema Premium Yearly Plan Launched at a Pocket-Friendly Price

JioCinema, owned by Viacom18, has introduced monthly plans at Rs 29 and Rs 89, with the latter allowing content on up to 4 devices. Now, a new yearly plan at Rs 299 offers premium content access on 4 devices. The previous annual plan at Rs 1499 has been reduced to make it more affordable. Users can now enjoy ad-free streaming of shows like Game of Thrones and House of the Dragons.

JioCinema Launches Premium Annual Plan at Affordable Price

New Yearly Plan Introduced

Viacom18-owned JioCinema has recently unveiled new monthly plans priced at Rs 29 and Rs 89. These plans allow users to access content on either a single device or up to 4 devices, respectively. Now, a cost-effective yearly plan has been added to the lineup, enabling users to enjoy premium content on up to four devices for one year.

JioCinema Premium Annual Plan Details

The JioCinema Premium 12-month plan is currently being offered for just Rs 299, as an introductory offer. After the first year, the price will be revised to Rs 599. This pricing makes JioCinema’s premium subscription more affordable compared to other streaming platforms in India.

Previously priced at Rs 1499 per year, the company has reduced the subscription cost to make it more accessible to a wider audience. Subscribers will have access to exclusive content like Oppenheimer, Barbie, popular HBO titles including Game of Thrones, House of the Dragons, and more. Additionally, premium customers will enjoy ad-free streaming, unlike free users who encounter ads.

The subscription plans can be purchased through the website or mobile app. Interested users can take advantage of this offering and explore the content offered by JioCinema Premium.

