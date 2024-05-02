Vodafone Idea discusses INR 15,000 crore loan with SBI, PNB, BOB, and private lenders: Report

In Short:

Vodafone Idea is negotiating with lenders to secure loans of $1.80 billion over two years. They have contacted SBI, Bank of Baroda, and Punjab National Bank. SBI may lead a group of lenders, and funds will be distributed in installments. The company intends to raise funds for expanding network services and compete with rivals. Their recent share sale received bids 6.36 times the offering.

Connecting with Lenders: Vodafone Idea’s Latest Move

Guess what? Our favorite telecom carrier, Vodafone Idea, is currently in talks with lenders to snag loans worth a whopping 150 billion rupees ($1.80 billion) in the next two years. How cool is that?

Reaching Out to Lenders

According to the folks at Bloomberg News, the company has already approached some big names like State Bank of India (SBI), Bank of Baroda, Punjab National Bank, and a few privately-held banks. Exciting times ahead!

A Consortium in the Making

The word on the street is that SBI might lead a group of lenders in this deal, and the funds could be handed out in bits and pieces. It’s a work in progress, with details subject to change. Stay tuned for more updates as discussions continue.

Big Plans on the Horizon

Back in February, Vodafone Idea unveiled its grand plan to raise over $5 billion for rolling out the 5G network service and expanding 4G coverage. They’re aiming to give their competitors, like Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries’ telecom arm Reliance Jio, a run for their money.

And, get this – just last month, their follow-on share sale became the talk of the town, receiving bids a whopping 6.36 times more than the shares available. Now that’s what we call a success!

So, keep an eye out for more updates on this exciting journey. ($1 = 83.4480 Indian rupees)

Published: 02 May 2024, 05:16 PM IST