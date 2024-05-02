OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: High-end Features at an Affordable Price

OnePlus Nord CE 4 was introduced last month in India (April 2024). After using the device for around 20 days, here are some insights. OnePlus aims to reach a wider audience with this product. While the OnePlus 12 and OnePlus 12 cater to the premium segment, the Nord CE 4 is positioned at a price point that appeals to a broader customer base. Building on the success of the Nord CE 3, the Nord CE 4 continues the tradition. If you own the Nord CE 3, there may not be an immediate need to upgrade. However, if you seek a mid-range device that can efficiently handle various tasks, the Nord CE 4 could be a suitable choice. Let’s delve into the details.

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Design

Design is a standout feature of the OnePlus Nord CE 4. The device boasts a fresh design, reminiscent of the original OnePlus Nord launched in 2020. The vibrant color scheme helps mask fingerprints, as the back is crafted from polycarbonate and has a glossy finish that tends to attract fingerprints easily. With rounded corners and an overall premium look, the Nord CE 4 exudes elegance.

The SIM tray, Type-C port, and speakers are located at the bottom. The Nord CE 4’s design represents a significant improvement over its predecessors in the Nord CE series. It is relatively lightweight and comfortable to hold, even during extended gaming sessions.

The volume keys and power button are situated on the right side. OnePlus has made significant strides in the design aspect with the Nord CE 4, which is available in Celadon Marble and Dark Chrome color options.

Rating – 9/10

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Display

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 features a 6.4-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 240Hz touch-response rate. It achieves a peak brightness of 1100nits and supports 10-bit color depth, HDR10+ certification, and Amazon Prime Video HDR certification.

The display offers vibrant colors and responsive touch capabilities. Additionally, it includes RainTouch display technology, allowing users to interact with the screen even when it’s damp. With a screen-to-body ratio of 93.40%, the Nord CE 4 provides a satisfactory viewing experience. It also boasts TUV Rheinland Low Blue Light certification and 2160Hz PWM dimming for added comfort.

Rating – 8/10

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Performance

Performance evaluation encompasses factors such as device temperature, battery efficiency, multitasking capabilities, and gaming performance.

On the heating front, OnePlus has made commendable progress, though room for improvement remains. The 5,500mAh battery offers a full day of usage, with support for 100W fast charging, ensuring quick recharges. OxygenOS 14 delivers a smooth and efficient user experience, aided by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC, up to 8GB of RAM, and 256GB of internal storage.

Gaming performance is satisfactory, with a slight touch response lag at times. Connectivity features like 5G support, dual-band Wi-Fi, Wi-Fi 6, and Bluetooth 5.4 ensure seamless connectivity. Users can expand storage up to 1TB via a micro-SD card. Overall, the Nord CE 4 offers a comprehensive experience in the mid-range segment.

Rating – 7.5/10

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Camera

Camera performance remains a concern, especially for a mid-range device like the Nord CE 4. It features a dual-camera setup on the back with a 50MP primary sensor and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor from Sony. The front camera boasts a 16MP sensor for selfies.

While the device supports 4K video recording at 30fps, the camera app experience can feel sluggish at times. The ability to capture scenes is reliable, but portrait mode might struggle with background blurring. Sample shots provide a visual representation of the camera’s capabilities.

Rating – 6.5/10

OnePlus Nord CE 4 Review: Price and Conclusion

The OnePlus Nord CE 4 offers solid performance, with room for improvement in the camera department. Despite facing tough competition, especially from devices like the Poco X6 Pro, the seamless OxygenOS 14 experience and the OnePlus ecosystem make the Nord CE 4 an appealing choice.

Available in 8GB+128GB and 8GB+256GB variants, priced at Rs 24,999 and Rs 26,999, respectively, the Nord CE 4 also provides bank discounts from ICICI Bank, HDFC Bank, IDFC First Bank, and OneCard.