Vodafone Idea CEO advocates higher fees for increased usage

Vodafone Idea (Vi) is aligning its strategy with Bharti Airtel by suggesting that users who consume more data should pay more. This shift in approach is aimed at enabling telecom operators to generate reasonable returns on their investments.

Importance of Tariff Rationalisation

During the earnings call for Q4 FY24, Akshaya Moondra, CEO of Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), highlighted the importance of tariff rationalisation on high-usage plans. He stressed the need for a pricing structure that encourages users to pay more for consuming more data. Moondra emphasized that the pricing of mobile plans should be proportional to the level of data consumption. While entry-level plans may see minimal changes, plans used by heavy data consumers are likely to undergo significant adjustments.

Challenges Faced by Telecom Operators

Indian consumers currently enjoy mobile data at very affordable rates compared to global standards. This has made it challenging for telecom operators to generate satisfactory returns on their extensive network and spectrum investments. Moondra noted that the telecom industry requires substantial investments in infrastructure, technology, and regulatory compliance, making it essential for operators to implement measures that boost revenue generation.

