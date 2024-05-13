VNPT granted license to launch 5G network in Vietnam

The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications has granted VNPT Group a license to provide 5G technology in the country. This will allow VNPT to establish networks and provide mobile information services using 5G technology. VNPT plans to deploy 5G services nationwide, focusing on areas requiring high interaction and real-time online communication. The move is aimed at improving user experience by providing high speed, large capacity, and low latency.



The Vietnamese Ministry of Information and Communications has granted VNPT Group (Vietnam Posts and Telecommunications Group) a license to establish a network and provide terrestrial mobile information services using 5G technology. The awarding of the license was announced on April 15th at the State Management briefing of the Ministry of Information and Communications, VNPT said in a recent official release.

Nationwide Deployment

Commenting on securing the license, VNPT shared that “The licensing to establish networks and provide terrestrial mobile information services using 5G technology is a turning point for VNPT to be able to deploy the service with a view to meeting its customer needs.”

With the license in hand, VNPT Group now plans to deploy 5G services across the country. In the immediate future, VNPT plans to focus on deploying 5G in areas requiring high interaction and real-time online communication, such as High-Tech Parks, Urban Areas, and universities, the company said.

Strategic Focus

VNPT Group will plan to deploy 5G nationwide, giving priority to the development of 5G network infrastructure to improve user experience by providing high speed, large capacity, and lowest latency while optimising the cost of state investment capital, thereby increasing business efficiency, the official release said.