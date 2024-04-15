Viettel and Singtel join forces to implement Vietnam-Singapore Cable System

In Short:

Viettel and Singtel signed an agreement to build a new submarine cable system connecting Vietnam to Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia. The cable, set to be operational by 2027, will help meet the growing demand for high-speed internet connections. Viettel aims to play a key role in developing digital infrastructure in Vietnam and connecting with major digital hubs in Asia.



Vietnamese telecommunications company Viettel (Viettel Solutions) and Singaporean telecommunications company Singtel have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to enhance digital connectivity between Vietnam and Singapore by deploying the Vietnam-Singapore Cable System (VTS).

Cable System Deployment

The agreement involves the construction of a sea cable connecting the Vietnam-Singapore main axis with 8 pairs of fibres (8FP), landing in Vietnam, Singapore, Cambodia, Thailand, and Malaysia. The cable is set to be operational by Q2 of 2027 and will be the shortest route connecting the two countries.

In accordance with Vietnam’s international fiber optic system development strategy, Viettel aims to increase the total number of marine fiber optic cables to at least 15 lines with a capacity of 334 Tbps by 2030. The company plans to have at least 2 Vietnamese-owned fiber optic cables, prioritizing shorter cables connecting to major Digital Hubs in Asia.

Strategic Fiber Optic Development

Singtel stated, “The VTS cable route will meet the increasing demand for higher bandwidth and lower latency connections.”

Viettel Solutions mentioned, “Through the VTS cable project, Viettel demonstrates its commitment to supporting the government in developing infrastructure in Vietnam.”

Viettel’s investment in new cable routes positions it as a crucial link in digital infrastructure, regional and international data transmission infrastructure, facilitating international Internet connection applications. Previously, Viettel invested in Asia Direct Cable (ADC) with connections to major IP Hubs in Asia and is the largest Vietnamese investor in The Asia Link Cable (ALC) connecting to key IP Hubs in the region.