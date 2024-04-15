Airtel adds new sites in Nanded, Palakkad, Purba & Paschim Medinipur, Shajapur

Airtel, an Indian telecommunications company, has expanded its network in rural districts across states as part of its Rural Enhancement Project. In Maharashtra, Kerala, West Bengal, and Madhya Pradesh, additional sites have been deployed to improve network coverage in villages. Airtel aims to enhance connectivity in 60,000 villages by 2024, focusing on reaching rural and unconnected areas. The company’s network now covers urban, semi-urban, and rural areas.



Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel announced today that it has deployed additional sites in multiple rural districts across states, expanding its network footprint under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP). Airtel deployed additional sites in Nanded district of Maharashtra, Palakkad district of Kerala, Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts of West Bengal, and Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh.

Nanded district of Maharashtra

In Nanded district of Maharashtra, Airtel completed a network enhancement project spanning 1150 villages with a population base of 18.5 Lakhs. Customers in specific tehsils of Nanded district will benefit directly from this initiative. The rural enhancement project in Maharashtra also covers other districts like Ahmednagar, Sambhaji Nagar, Bid, Jalgaon, Nashik, Solapur, Jalna, and Buldana.

Palakkad district of Kerala

Airtel expanded its network in Palakkad district across 14 towns and 129 villages, serving a population of 7 lakhs. Customers in certain tehsils of Palakkad district will directly benefit from this network enhancement. Airtel is planning to enhance its network coverage across the entire state of Kerala.

Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts of West Bengal

The network enhancement project in Purba and Paschim Medinipur districts covered 7497 villages with a rural population of 91.2 Lakhs. Customers in specific tehsils of these districts will directly benefit from this network enhancement. Airtel has already expanded its network coverage across the entire state of West Bengal.

Shajapur district of Madhya Pradesh

Airtel also enhanced its network in Shajapur district, covering 596 villages with a rural population of 8.6 Lakhs. Customers in certain tehsils of Shajapur district will benefit directly from this network enhancement. Airtel has already expanded its network coverage across the entire state of Madhya Pradesh.

Airtel Rural Enhancement Project

TelecomTalk reported that Airtel’s Rural Enhancement Project aims to augment network connectivity across 60,000 villages by 2024. Airtel has also strengthened its fiber footprint to improve network capacity and extend services to rural and unconnected areas.

Airtel now provides network coverage in key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.