Verizon teams up with NASA for solar eclipse live stream

Verizon Business has partnered with NASA to provide a network solution for broadcasting the upcoming solar eclipse live on April 8. In collaboration with Leidos, Verizon Business set up a 1GB E-Line service from the Great Lakes Science Center in Cleveland to the John Glenn Space Center. The rapid deployment, completed in under 30 days, has allowed NASA to test video and broadcast applications ahead of the eclipse, Verizon confirmed.

Seamless Network Solution

“This project showcases the ability of our public sector team to deliver solutions and technology that have made us a trusted partner for federal agencies like NASA,” said Verizon. “Meeting the tight deadline ensured that NASA can broadcast the eclipse to all interested viewers.”

Global Broadcasting Reach

The network connectivity set up by Verizon will enable NASA to stream multiple video feeds from various locations across the United States, including telescope views and live commentary. This extensive coverage will be broadcasted to NASA viewers worldwide, providing a unique viewing experience of the celestial event.

Verizon’s Partnership with Federal Agencies

Verizon’s collaboration with federal agencies goes beyond the NASA project. Recent awards include a USD 15 million task order with the US Navy’s Morale, Welfare, and Recreation agency for communications infrastructure upgrades.

Moreover, Verizon has expanded its partnership with US Department of Veterans Affairs medical centers and healthcare facilities, supplying mobile devices and mission-critical communications through Verizon Frontline to support disaster recovery missions and emergencies, amounting to nearly USD 450 million.