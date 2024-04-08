Realme aims to achieve 50 million smartphone sales through new P-series on Flipkart

Realme Aims for 50 Million Smartphone Sales on Flipkart in India

Realme is targeting to achieve a cumulative sale of 50 million smartphones on the e-commerce platform Flipkart in India with its new P-series lineup. Tarini P Das, Director Sales and Business Development at Realme India, mentioned that the company is solely focusing on Flipkart for the P-series.

Market Position

Realme recently secured the top spot on Flipkart in the Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 price band. The Realme P-series, priced between Rs 15,000 and Rs 25,000, will be positioned above the brand’s budget-friendly C-series smartphones.

Competitive Landscape

The Realme P-series will compete against smartphones from Xiaomi, Samsung, Vivo, Motorola, OnePlus, Oppo, and Nothing within the same price range. The focus is to provide modern technology features and performance to tech-savvy users.

Future Strategy and Expansion

Realme plans to focus more on smartphones this year and aims to launch products in various segments. The company is expanding its smartphone range while larger brands are focusing on lean portfolios in the Indian market.

Manufacturing and Partnerships

The Realme P-series will be exclusively manufactured in India at the Oppo facility in Noida. The company also has partnerships with OEMs such as Khy Electronics, Bhagwati Electronics, Skyworth, and Videotex International.

Realme’s Vice President, Chase Xu, mentioned bringing back the performance-oriented GT series to India in 2024, along with other product lineups catering to specific consumer needs.

Despite facing a decline in smartphone sales in 2023, Realme aims to bounce back with innovative products and a strong focus on the Indian market.