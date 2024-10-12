US Lawmakers Demand Clarifications from Telecoms on Chinese Hacking Report

A group of U.S. lawmakers is questioning AT&T, Verizon, and Lumen Technologies after reports reveal Chinese hackers accessed their networks. The hackers reportedly obtained sensitive information related to court-approved wiretaps. Lawmakers want a briefing and answers by next Friday about what was taken and when the companies found out. Verizon hasn’t commented, while AT&T and Lumen declined to respond.

WASHINGTON – A bipartisan group of U.S. lawmakers has requested information from AT&T, Verizon Communications, and Lumen Technologies following revelations that Chinese hackers gained access to the networks of several U.S. broadband providers.

A report by The Wall Street Journal indicates that these hackers obtained sensitive information from systems utilized for federal court-authorized wiretapping, with the aforementioned telecommunications companies identified as victims of this breach.

Congressional Inquiry

The inquiry was initiated by House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers, along with the committee’s top Democrat Representative Frank Pallone. They are joined by Representatives Bob Latta and Doris Matsui, all of whom are demanding a briefing and comprehensive answers by next Friday.

Lawmakers expressed their growing concern over the cybersecurity vulnerabilities present within U.S. telecommunications networks, requesting particulars regarding the information that was compromised and when the companies first detected the intrusion.

Company Responses

AT&T and Lumen have declined to comment on this matter, while Verizon has not provided an immediate response.

Extent of the Breach

Details concerning the timeline of the hack remain unclear. Reports suggest that hackers may have sustained access for several months to the network infrastructure that these companies use to comply with authorized U.S. requests for communication data, in addition to accessing other segments of internet traffic.

Foreign Ministry’s Response

In response to the allegations, China’s foreign ministry stated it was unaware of the reported attack but accused the U.S. of fabricating a false narrative aimed at “framing” China historically.