Race Communications Launches Fiber Internet Service in Palmdale, CA

Race Communications Launches Fiber Internet in Palmdale

Race Communications, an internet service provider (ISP) based in California, has officially launched its high-speed fiber internet service in Palmdale, offering residents internet speeds of up to 10 Gbps. This achievement marks the first fiber installation in the city, significantly enhancing the availability of fast and reliable internet options. The service is priced starting at USD 35 per month, featuring no contracts and complimentary installation, as announced by the company on Friday.

Expansion to Palmdale

“It’s an exciting time to bring fiber internet to Palmdale. As a city with previously limited options for fast and reliable service, we’re proud to be expanding our coverage area to the people of Palmdale,” stated the Vice President of Construction and OSP at Race Communications.

The Vice President further emphasized, “Residents and business owners will now be able to take advantage of all Race has to offer, including the fastest internet speeds in town, reasonable rates, and California-based customer support.”

First User Endorses 10 Gbps Service

The inaugural Palmdale resident to access the 10 Gbps service, a video game developer, commended the affordability and reliability compared to his prior internet provider. He highlighted that the stable connection significantly benefits his remote work.

Future Plans for Expansion

The initial phase of the project aims to connect over 6,000 homes in Palmdale, with Race Communications actively working to expand its coverage across California. As the rollout progresses, the company plans to keep residents informed through flyers, yard signs, and various notifications.

About Race Communications

Established in 1994, Race Communications specializes in fiber-to-the-home (FTTH) services, catering to hundreds of thousands of communities. The company remains committed to expanding its network to reach underserved and rural areas. To date, Race Communications has utilized public grants along with private investments exceeding USD 850 million.