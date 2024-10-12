Cognizant Teams Up with Palo Alto Networks for AI-Powered Cybersecurity Services

Cognizant is teaming up with Palo Alto Networks to offer AI-driven cybersecurity solutions for businesses. This partnership combines Cognizant’s security expertise with Palo Alto’s advanced AI platforms, aiming to simplify security and enhance protection for clients. They’ll provide tailored offerings, like SecureNXT services, to boost security for industries like finance and healthcare, tackling evolving cyber threats effectively.

Cognizant and Palo Alto Networks have entered into a strategic partnership aimed at delivering AI-driven cybersecurity solutions tailored for enterprises across multiple industries. This collaboration synthesizes Cognizant’s cybersecurity expertise with Palo Alto’s advanced AI-powered platforms, with the objective of enhancing security outcomes while minimizing operational complexities for their clients.

Expansion of Offerings

The partnership facilitates Cognizant’s expansion of its service offerings utilizing Palo Alto Networks’ advanced leads, specifically their Precision AI-powered Network Security Platform, Code-to-Cloud Platform, and Security Operations Platform. Together, the firms seek to assist clients in consolidating their security products across various functions, aiming for enhanced security and reduced complexity through platformization, according to the official announcement.

Enhancing the Security Portfolio

Moreover, Cognizant plans to strengthen its security solutions portfolio by introducing tailored, AI-driven offerings. These new solutions are designed to empower clients to utilize centralized data to achieve higher levels of protection against attacks and expedite problem resolution. Cognizant will also integrate Palo Alto Networks technology into its own internal security infrastructure.

“In the enterprise security space, AI presents an opportunity to enhance human efforts and drive modernization to keep pace with evolving, increasingly AI-driven threats,” stated Ravi Kumar S, CEO of Cognizant. “The synergistic capabilities of Cognizant and Palo Alto Networks will allow our clients to benefit from state-of-the-art security technology, advisory services, and managed services aimed at amplifying their security posture and mitigating risks within a rapidly changing threat landscape.”

“With Palo Alto Networks Precision AI, we can achieve transformative outcomes in cybersecurity. As the threat landscape evolves, platformization will be a critical enabler for AI to deliver more powerful and effective insights. Our collaboration with Cognizant, including their adoption of XSIAM, allows us to provide enhanced security solutions to our mutual customers,” emphasized Nikesh Arora, Chairman and CEO of Palo Alto Networks.

Managed Platform Offerings

Cognizant has announced its intent to roll out four essential managed platform offerings to address cybersecurity risks:

SecureNXT Access: An AI-powered zero trust security solution for perimeterless enterprises, leveraging Palo Alto Networks Prisma Access.

Solutions designed for secure and compliant multi-cloud and hybrid environments, supported by Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud.

Solutions designed for secure and compliant multi-cloud and hybrid environments, supported by Palo Alto Networks Prisma Cloud. SecureNXT EDR/MDR: Proactive threat mitigation for next-generation hybrid enterprises, powered by Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR.

Proactive threat mitigation for next-generation hybrid enterprises, powered by Palo Alto Networks Cortex XDR. SecureNXT SOC: Real-time defenses against cyber threats, utilizing Palo Alto Networks Cortex XSIAM.

Cognizant asserts that these comprehensive AI-driven security platforms are engineered to bolster cybersecurity readiness for organizations within the financial services, healthcare, and life sciences sectors.