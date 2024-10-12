JioBook Experiences Significant Price Reduction Announcement

Reliance Jio’s JioBook laptop has dropped in price from Rs 16,499 to Rs 12,890, making it a budget-friendly option for students. It features an 11.6-inch screen, weighs 990 grams, and runs on JioOS with MediaTek 8788 CPU. With 64GB storage and 4GB RAM, it offers 8-hour battery life and lifetime office access. Buy it from Amazon or Reliance Digital.

JioBook Laptop Price Slashed Significantly

Overview of the Price Reduction

JioBook, an affordable laptop introduced by Reliance Jio in 2023, has been significantly repriced. Originally launched at ₹16,499, it is now available for just ₹12,890. Consumers can purchase the laptop directly from Amazon.in or through Reliance Digital.

Specifications and Features

The JioBook 11 offers lifetime access to Microsoft Office, making it an excellent choice for students. This 4G-enabled Android laptop is powered by a MediaTek 8788 CPU and operates on JioOS. Users can connect to both the 4G mobile network and local Wi-Fi. The device features an 11.6-inch screen and weighs a mere 990 grams, available in a single Blue color variant. It includes 64GB of internal storage and 4GB of RAM.

Battery Life and Additional Features

Jio claims that the average battery life of the laptop is 8 hours, supported by a 12-month warranty from the date of purchase. The JioBook is equipped with an Infinity keyboard and a large touchpad, designed to facilitate a seamless workflow. It primarily targets users requiring basic computing power, such as creating Word documents or basic presentations.

Display and User Experience

While the JioBook does not offer the best display or processing power in the market, its price point of ₹12,890 remains attractive. Currently, the device holds a rating of 3.2 on Amazon, based on 289 reviews. JioOS supports various applications, including Netflix, Microsoft Teams, and WhatsApp.

Conclusion

The laptop features Anti-Glare properties for enhanced visibility, along with an in-built webcam and stereo speakers for video calls. Additionally, it includes 100GB of cloud storage via DigiBoxx and a QuickHeal Parental Control subscription.