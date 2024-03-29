Unpacking the ACT Broadband Netflix Bundle: A Guide

In Short:

ACT Broadband, one of the country’s leading internet service providers, is now offering Netflix to customers in select regions. Bundled plans starting at Rs 699 per month include a free Netflix Basic subscription, making it a cost-effective option. With high-speed internet connection of at least 100 Mbps, viewers can stream Netflix content seamlessly in 4K quality. More OTT bundled plans are also available, including Disney+ Hotstar. Visit ACT’s official website for more information.

ACT Broadband Offers Netflix Bundled Plans

ACT Broadband, a leading internet service provider in the country, is now providing Netflix bundled plans to customers in select regions. This offering is available in major cities where ACT services are offered. Here’s why opting for ACT Fibernet broadband plans bundled with Netflix can be a great value proposition for you:

Cost Savings: Netflix subscription can be expensive if purchased separately each month compared to other subscriptions. Seamless Streaming: By subscribing to ACT broadband plans with Netflix, you get a high-speed internet connection for uninterrupted streaming of Netflix content.

ACT Broadband Netflix Subscription Details

ACT Broadband’s bundled plans with Netflix start at Rs 699 per month. Pricing and benefits may vary based on the city or region. However, every plan includes a complimentary Netflix Basic subscription, which typically costs Rs 199 when purchased alone.

You also have the option to upgrade to higher-tier Netflix subscriptions by paying the price difference. For instance, the Netflix Standard plan is priced at Rs 499 per month, requiring an additional Rs 300 along with your broadband plan. Similarly, the Netflix Premium plan costs Rs 649, resulting in an extra Rs 450 charge.

The minimum speed for ACT Broadband plans bundled with Netflix is 100 Mbps, which is sufficient for streaming content in 4K or UHD quality on TV. In addition to Netflix, ACT offers bundled plans with other OTT platforms like Disney+ Hotstar. For more information on these plans and platforms, visit ACT’s official website.