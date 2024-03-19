Ujjivan SFB increases fixed deposit rates, offers up to 9% interest for seniors. View latest FD rates.

In Short:

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has increased its fixed deposit interest rates to attract more customers. Regular, NRO, and NRE accounts offer up to 8.50% interest for 15 months, while senior citizens can get 9.00%. The bank also offers flexible interest payouts and tax-saving options. The bank aims to strengthen its deposit base and serve over 82 lakh customers across India.

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Offers Lucrative Fixed Deposit Interest Rates

Looking to attract more customers and bolster its deposit base, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank (SFB) has announced a major update to its fixed deposit (FD) interest rates. These revised rates, effective from March 7, 2024, bring in attractive returns for a variety of account types, including regular customers, Non-Resident Ordinary (NRO) and Non-Resident External (NRE) accounts, as well as senior citizens.

Exciting Offers for Customers

For regular customers, NRO, and NRE accounts, Ujjivan SFB is offering a high-interest rate of 8.50% for a 15-month tenure. But that’s not all, senior citizens can enjoy an even better rate of 9.00% for the same tenure, making it one of the most appealing options available.

Detailed Interest Rates

For Platina FDs (deposits above ₹1 crore and below ₹2 crores), the interest rates range from 8.45% to 7.40% for various tenures. Domestic fixed deposits, Sampoorna Nidhi, recurring deposits, and Sampoorna Lakshya also offer competitive interest rates with additional benefits for senior citizens.

Flexible Interest Payout Options

Ujjivan SFB provides flexibility in interest payout options, allowing customers to choose from monthly, quarterly, or maturity payouts. Additionally, the bank offers Tax Saver Fixed Deposits with a five-year lock-in period for those seeking tax benefits.

Commitment to Customers

Ittira Davis, the Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of Ujjivan SFB, expressed enthusiasm about the revised rates, emphasizing the bank’s commitment to providing higher interest rates for short-term investments. The goal is to create a robust deposit base that aligns with the bank’s strategic objectives.

Financial Inclusion Champion

Ujjivan Small Finance Bank has been a pioneer in financial inclusion, serving over 82 lakh customers through its extensive branch network and dedicated employees across India. As of December 30, 2023, the bank’s gross loan book was ₹27,791 crore, with a deposit base of ₹29,869 crore.

Don’t miss out on these attractive fixed deposit interest rates from Ujjivan Small Finance Bank! Secure your future with one of the leading retail mass market banks in India.