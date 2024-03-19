Airtel expands network coverage in Surat District, Gujarat with new sites

30.1 C
In Short:

Airtel, an Indian telecom company, has expanded its network in the Surat district of Gujarat, covering 165 villages with a population of 2.5 lakh. Customers in certain tehsils will benefit from this expansion, enabling better high-speed connectivity in rural areas. Airtel aims to further enhance its network across 7,000 villages in Gujarat under its Rural Enhancement Project by 2024. The company has also increased its fiber presence to meet the growing demand for data services.

REP: Airtel Deploys Additional Sites in Surat District of Gujarat
Indian telecommunications company Bharti Airtel has announced the deployment of additional sites in the Surat district of Gujarat to densify its network. The network expansion project in Surat covers 165 villages, encompassing a population base of 2.5 lakh, Airtel said on Tuesday. This follows earlier network footprint expansions in the Bharuch, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Botad, and Bhavnagar districts of Gujarat, as reported by TelecomTalk.

Rural Network Expansion in Surat

Airtel said customers in the tehsils of Kamrej, Chorasi (Surat), Olpad, Mangrol, and Palsana under the Surat district will directly benefit from this network expansion. The expansion will enable seamless access to high-speed connectivity in rural parts of Surat.

Airtel Rural Enhancement Project in Gujarat

Under its Rural Enhancement Project (REP), Airtel aims to expand its network connectivity across 60,000 villages in the country by 2024. In Gujarat, with this initiative, Airtel will augment its network coverage across 7,000 villages, encompassing the entire state.

Specifically, under the REP, Airtel covers fifteen districts of Gujarat, including Bharuch, Gandhinagar, Mehsana, Banaskantha, Surat, Ahmedabad, Kheda, Bhavnagar, Botad, Anand, Rajkot, Morbi, Vadodara, Sabarkantha, and Patan, impacting over 50 lakh population across these districts.

Impact and Coverage

Airtel has also enhanced its fiber presence in Gujarat by deploying additional capacities, which will support the growing demand for high-speed data services in the region.

Airtel said it has densified its network across 5,875 villages by deploying additional sites for seamless connectivity. Its network in the region now covers all key urban, semi-urban, and rural areas, including highways, tourist destinations, and trade centers.

