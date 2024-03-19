Airtel Payments Bank Introduces Smart Watch for Contactless Payments

In Short:

Airtel Payments Bank has launched a Smart Watch in partnership with Noise and Mastercard to bring Tap and Pay technology to every wrist. Priced at Rs 2,999, customers can make contactless payments between Rs 1 to Rs 25,000 per day. The smartwatch, available in black and blue, features health and productivity functions, Bluetooth calling, and a long battery life. Airtel aims to provide seamless digital payment solutions through wearable technology.

Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch

Airtel Payments Bank has partnered with Noise to introduce a Smart Watch that enhances Tap and Pay capabilities and offers convenient contactless payment options. The Smart Watch is now available for purchase at Rs 2,999.

Seamless Integration with Airtel Thanks App

Customers with Airtel Payments Bank savings accounts can buy the smartwatch through the Airtel Thanks App. New customers can open a bank account digitally on the app and order the smartwatch immediately. Once connected to the account, users can start making contactless payments by tapping the watch on POS machines.

Customers can make payments ranging from Rs 1 to Rs 25,000 per day using the Airtel Payments Bank Smart Watch. The smartwatch offers health and productivity features, a 1.85-inch square dial, and direct contactless payment capabilities.

Wearable Payment Solutions

Airtel Payments Bank stated that through the partnership with Noise and Mastercard, urban digital customers now have a seamless solution for digital payments on the go. The Smart Watch eliminates the need for carrying extra cards or using smartphones for small payments, offering unmatched convenience.

The bank plans to introduce more innovative payment solutions and wearable devices in the future to enhance the digital banking experience for customers.

Smart Watch Features

The Smart Watch comes with Bluetooth calling, a battery life of up to 10 days, IP68 water resistance, TFT LCD display, multiple sports modes, and health monitoring features. It is available in black and blue color options and marks the beginning of a long-term partnership with Noise for innovative wearable payment solutions.