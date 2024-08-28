Trai Seeks Industry Input on Differential Tariffs for Excess Calls, SMS

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) is exploring new rules to reduce annoying telemarketing calls. They suggested charging higher rates for users making over 50 calls or sending 50 SMS daily. This aims to discourage unregistered telemarketers and protect consumers. Trai is seeking public input on these proposals, with comments due by September 25 and replies by October 9.

New Delhi: In an ongoing effort to mitigate the nuisance of unwanted phone calls and messages, the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (Trai) has proposed the introduction of higher tariffs for calls and SMS messages exceeding certain thresholds. This initiative is outlined in a new discussion paper aimed at tightening regulations surrounding telemarketing communications.

Proposed Changes

The discussion paper, titled “Review of the Telecom Commercial Communications Customer Preference Regulations, 2018,” suggests that telecom subscribers who make more than 50 calls or send over 50 SMS messages daily should be flagged for scrutiny as potential unregistered telemarketers. The document emphasizes the necessity of imposing differentiated tariffs on person-to-person (P2P) SMS messages and voice calls made by unregistered telemarketers (UTMs). It states, “To discourage usage… and strengthen the regulatory framework as enunciated in the TCCCPR-2018, a need has been felt to specify tariffs for SMS and voice calls per SIM per day beyond a certain limit.”

Current Situation

Currently, mobile operators offer various plans that include unlimited calling options. However, Trai believes that implementing differentiated tariffs could render commercial communication via 10-digit numbers unfeasible for unregistered telemarketers. Despite previous punitive measures, unsolicited calls from 10-digit mobile numbers continue to be a source of frustration for consumers.

Data from telecom operators indicates that only 78,703 subscribers, approximately 0.01% of the total, exceed 100 outgoing voice calls per day per SIM. Conversely, 99.87% of subscribers make 50 or fewer outgoing voice calls daily.

Consultative Process and Stakeholder Input

This discussion paper initiates a comprehensive consultative process with stakeholders and the public, addressing a total of 16 questions, some of which concern the concept of “differential tariff.” Trai is seeking feedback on the specific limits beyond which these tariffs could be implemented for both voice calls and SMS messages. Additionally, it poses the question of whether such tariffs should be introduced gradually.

Interested parties are encouraged to submit their comments on the paper by September 25, with counter comments due by October 9.