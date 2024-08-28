Industry News Live Updates – Aug 29, 2024: RBI Advocates Fintech Balance

In Short:

<div id="/industry/latest-industry-news-today-live-updates-august-29-2024-11724870271743.html"> <div class="liveSecIntro"> <p> Welcome to your go-to spot for the most exciting and current updates in the industry! Whether you're a curious investor, a dedicated business professional, or just someone eager to stay informed, we’ve got you covered. Our live news updates span a plethora of sectors such as **banking**, **infrastructure**, and **manufacturing**. The shifting tides of industry trends and developments affect everyone, so it’s essential to keep your finger on the pulse. Here, we provide real-time insights into significant events in various fields including **advertising**, **agriculture**, **energy**, **human resources**, **infotech**, **infrastructure**, **media**, **retail**, and **telecom**. Stay with us as **Livemint** offers ongoing coverage, expert perspectives, in-depth analysis, and the freshest updates from across different sectors. </p> <i>Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.</i> </div> <div class="liveSec live-20240829000751" id="live-20240829000751"> <span class="timeStamp">29 Aug 2024, 12:07:51 AM IST</span> <h2 class="liveTitle">Banking News Live: Striking the Right Balance in Fintech Innovation</h2> <ul> <li>The **Reserve Bank of India (RBI)** is stepping up its game by acknowledging the first self-regulatory organization (SRO) for the fintech sector. This milestone comes just a year after the SRO framework was introduced at the previous Global Fintech Fest (GFF). The central bank evaluated three applications during this process.</li> </ul> <p>Read the full story <a href="#">here</a>.</p> </div> </div>

