Airtel Payments Bank Collaborates with Noise and NPCI for Smartwatch Launch

Launch of NCMC-Enabled Smartwatch

Airtel Payments Bank, in collaboration with wearables manufacturer Noise and the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), is set to launch a smartwatch equipped with the National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) that incorporates the RuPay chip.

Innovative Payment Solutions

The smartwatch, envisioned by Noise, is designed to facilitate payments directly from the user’s wrist, enabling convenient NCMC-enabled tap-and-pay transactions, as detailed in a recent joint statement.

Convenience Across Various Transactions

This initiative represents the second phase of the partnership between Airtel Payments Bank and Noise. The NCMC integration allows users to perform effortless tap-and-pay transactions at a variety of merchant locations, as well as utilize NCMC-enabled transit payments across metro systems, buses, and parking facilities nationwide. Moreover, it supports the issuance of transport concessions and monthly passes by relevant operators.

Commitment to Customer-Centric Solutions

“We are delighted to introduce the NCMC-enabled Smartwatch, a product that embodies our commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions. This smartwatch not only simplifies financial transactions but also enriches the daily lives of our users with its advanced features,” stated Ganesh Ananthanarayanan, Chief Operating Officer of Airtel Payments Bank.

Collaborative Efforts to Pioneer Digital Payments

“As we enter this second phase of our partnership with Airtel Payments Bank, our collaboration with NPCI marks a significant advancement in this journey. By integrating NCMC into our smartwatch, we are unlocking new potential for wearables and pioneering a new era of digital payments in India,” remarked Amit Khatri, Co-Founder of Noise.

Availability

The smartwatch will soon be accessible for purchase through both the online and retail platforms of Airtel Payments Bank.