TRAI Proposes New Terahertz Spectrum for Research and Trials with Exempt Bands

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) suggests creating a new experimental authorization for using the Terahertz band (95GHz – 3THz) to boost research and technology trials. They recommend a five-year authorization for a fee of Rs 1,000, allowing various Indian entities to innovate new technologies. This move aims to enhance next-gen wireless services and support automotive radar systems in designated bands.

Additionally, the telecom regulator has proposed allowing for authorization and assignment-exempt operations across several frequency bands, including 116-123 GHz, 174.8-182 GHz, 185-190 GHz, and 244-246 GHz.

The suggested duration for these authorizations is five years, with a nominal fee of Rs 1,000, as stipulated by TRAI.

Impact on Next-Generation Wireless Technologies

TRAI has indicated that these frequency bands would facilitate the rollout of next-generation wireless technologies, offering enhanced capacity and reliability for both existing applications and new use cases. Furthermore, the authority has recommended the availability of the 77-81 GHz frequency range specifically for the authorization and assignment-exempt operation of automotive radar systems within the country.

Encouraging Innovation in Terahertz Technologies

The proposed TeraHertz Experimental Authorisation (THEA) aims to inspire entrepreneurs and academic institutions to innovate within the Terahertz band. As highlighted by TRAI, the intention of this authorization is to enable experimenters to assess the performance of products during the conception, development, and design phases, thereby establishing the technical feasibility of technologies and services leveraging the Terahertz spectrum.

Eligibility and Commercial Aspects

According to TRAI, any Indian entity is eligible to obtain authorization for utilizing the Terahertz bands. This includes academic institutions, research laboratories, governmental bodies at both the central and state levels, public sector units, technology parks, telecom service providers, incubators, and original equipment manufacturers. Furthermore, the telecom authority has advocated for the direct sale and marketing of experimental devices designed for operation within the Terahertz range.