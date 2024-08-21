Telecom Regulator Warns Public Against Fraudulent Calls Pretending to be TRAI

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has warned people about fraudulent calls claiming to be from them. These scams threaten disconnection of mobile numbers and ask for personal information. TRAI clarified they do not contact customers for disconnection issues and advised verifying any suspicious calls with your telecom provider. Citizens should report such fraud attempts via the Sanchar Saathi platform.

New Delhi: The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has issued a warning to the public concerning fraudulent calls impersonating its authority. These calls threaten users with mobile number disconnection and solicit personal information. The TRAI has clarified that it does not engage in communication with customers regarding mobile number disconnection through any messages or calls, nor has it authorized any third-party agencies to do so.

In an official release, TRAI emphasized, “Therefore, any form of communication (call, message, or notice) claiming to be from TRAI and threatening mobile number disconnection should be considered a potential fraudulent attempt and must not be entertained.” It is the responsibility of the respective Telecom Service Provider (TSP) to disconnect any mobile number due to circumstances such as billing issues, Know Your Customer (KYC) requirements, or misuse.

Advice to Citizens

TRAI has urged citizens to remain vigilant and refrain from panicking or engaging with suspected fraudsters. “They are further advised to cross-verify such calls by contacting the authorized call centers or customer service centers of the respective TSP,” the authority stated.

Increasing Incidence of Fraudulent Calls

The regulator also noted a rise in pre-recorded calls being made to citizens, falsely alleging to represent TRAI. These calls typically warn users that their numbers will be blocked soon while seeking personal information.

TRAI reiterated, "We do not initiate communication with customers regarding mobile number disconnection through messages or otherwise. TRAI has not authorized any third-party agency to contact customers for such purposes."

Reporting Suspected Fraud

To combat the misuse of telecom resources linked to cybercrime and financial fraud, citizens are encouraged to report any suspected fraudulent communications using the Chakshu facility available on the Department of Telecom’s Sanchar Saathi platform.