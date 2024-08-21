TRAI Advisory: Beware of Fraudulent Calls Impersonating Telecom Regulator

In Short:

The Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI) has warned citizens about scam calls pretending to be from them. Fraudsters use recorded messages to threaten individuals about their numbers being blocked and ask for personal info. TRAI confirmed it doesn’t communicate about disconnections and urges people to ignore such calls. Citizens should verify through authorized channels and report fraud to appropriate authorities.

<!DOCTYPE html> <html lang="en"> <head> <meta charset="UTF-8"> <meta name="viewport" content="width=device-width, initial-scale=1.0"> <title>Alert from TRAI on Fraudulent Calls</title> </head> <body> <h1>Stay Alert: TRAI Warns of Fraudulent Calls</h1> <p>On Wednesday, the **Telecom Regulatory Authority of India** (**TRAI**) issued a critical advisory to the public about a surge in fraudulent calls masquerading as communications from the regulator itself.</p> <h2>The Scam Unraveled</h2> <p>According to TRAI, scammers are taking advantage of unsuspecting citizens by using pre-recorded messages that instill fear. These calls claim that individuals’ mobile numbers will be blocked imminently unless they provide specific personal information.</p> <h2>TRAI's Official Statement</h2> <p>In its advisory, TRAI stated, “It has been brought to the notice of the **Telecom Regulatory Authority of India** (**TRAI**) that numerous pre-recorded calls are being made to citizens claiming to be from TRAI. Citizens are being threatened that their numbers will be blocked soon, and they are asked to give certain personal information by fraudsters.”</p> <h2>No Valid Communication</h2> <p>Importantly, TRAI clarified that it has never initiated communication with customers regarding mobile number disconnections through calls or messages, nor has it authorized any third-party companies to do so.</p> <h2>Take Caution!</h2> <p>The advisory emphasized, “Therefore, any form of communication (call, message or notice) claiming to be from **TRAI** and threatening mobile number disconnection should be considered a potential fraudulent attempt and must not be entertained.”</p> <h2>Who Handles Disconnections?</h2> <p>TRAI also noted that any mobile number disconnection related to billing issues, KYC, or misuse is the responsibility of the respective **Telecom Service Provider** (**TSP**).</p> <h2>What to Do?</h2> <p>Citizens are urged to maintain vigilance and not to panic, as this can lead to falling prey to these deceitful tactics. It's advisable to cross-check such suspicious calls by reaching out to the authorized call centers or customer service departments of their respective TSPs.</p> <h2>Report Fraudulent Activities</h2> <p>To combat the misuse of telecom resources in cybercrime and financial fraud, citizens are encouraged to report any suspicious communications through the **Chakshu** facility on the **Department of Telecommunications**' **Sanchar Saathi** platform.</p> <h2>For Cybercrime Victims</h2> <p>If you or someone you know has become a victim of confirmed cybercrime, immediate action is crucial. Reports can be made to the designated cybercrime helpline number **1930** or through the official website at <a href="https://cybercrime.gov.in" target="_blank">cybercrime.gov.in</a>, as advised by the telecom regulator.</p> </body> </html>

