Tract reveals plans for 2.4 GW data center complex in Hanover County, VA

In Short:

Denver-headquartered Tract announced plans for a 2.4 GW data center park in Hanover County, Virginia. The company, which develops data center parks where companies can build their own data centers, announced this week the acquisition of 1,200 acres of land in Hanover County, Virginia, for a new campus.

Zoning Approval Secured

Tract said zoning and entitlements for the site were approved unanimously by both the Hanover County Planning Commission and the Board of Supervisors earlier this year. At full build, Tract‘s Hanover Technology Park will support up to 2.4 GW of power capacity, with Tract targeting site energization in 2028.

“The US economy’s demand for services provided from data centers continues to grow. We worked with the Commonwealth of Virginia and Hanover County to responsibly site this project in an area planned for light industrial uses to maximize community benefits and minimize impacts to neighbors,” said Tract.

“The public process made our application better, enabling a thoughtful investment that will bring tax revenue, hundreds of high-paying jobs for Hanover County, and attract other technology businesses to the region,” Tract added.

Initial Development

Tract said it is engaged in permitting activities for the initial horizontal development, which it expects will commence within the calendar year. Tract and Dominion Energy have already ordered long-lead equipment for the initial substation, and power for bridging purposes is expected as early as 2026.

Tract currently owns or is under contract on more than 20,000 acres across the United States, which are in various stages of rezoning, design, and horizontal construction.