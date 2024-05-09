Airtel Mobile Plans with Netflix for Users

Airtel, India’s second-largest telecom operator, now offers mobile plans that include free Netflix, a popular OTT platform. Netflix can be expensive for many Indians, as it charges more than other OTT platforms and only offers monthly plans. Airtel’s plans start at Rs 1,199 for postpaid and Rs 1,499 for prepaid, offering data, voice calling, and OTT benefits including Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Bharti Airtel Offers Mobile Plans with Netflix

Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, now offers mobile plans that include access to Netflix. Netflix is a popular OTT platform but subscribing to it can be expensive for many Indians, as it charges more than other OTT platforms and lacks discounted yearly plans, only offering monthly subscriptions. Airtel’s more than 380 million customers can now subscribe to the Netflix Mobile plans.

Bharti Airtel’s Netflix Mobile Plans

Airtel has three mobile plans that come with Netflix benefits. One is a prepaid plan, while the other two are postpaid plans.

Postpaid Plans:

Rs 1,199 Plan: 150GB data with 200GB data rollover, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling, and OTT benefits like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

150GB data with 200GB data rollover, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling, and OTT benefits like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile. Rs 1499 Plan: 200GB data with 200GB data rollover, 100 SMS/day, unlimited voice calling, and OTT benefits like Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Disney+ Hotstar Mobile.

Prepaid Plan:

The Rs 1,499 prepaid plan offers 3GB of daily data, unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day, and benefits like Netflix Basic, unlimited 5G data, Apollo 24|7 Circle, free Hellotunes, and Wynk Music. The plan has a validity of 84 days.

Both the Rs 1,199 and Rs 1,499 plans also come with unlimited 5G data.