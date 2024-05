In Short:

“Heeramandi” is a new Netflix series by Sanjay Leela Bhansali that depicts the lives of courtesans in the 1940s. The stellar cast includes Manisha Koirala, Aditi Rao Hydari, and more. Bollywood has previously portrayed courtesans in films like “Devdas,” “Pakeezah,” and “Umrao Jaan.” These films, available on platforms like Amazon Prime Video and YouTube, continue to captivate audiences with their poignant stories.