Renewable asset mountain seeks buyers

In the buzzing world of renewable energy, some big players are making moves to shake things up. Siemens Energy AG has announced plans to sell the India wind turbine unit of its subsidiary. On the other hand, Shell Energy, which acquired Sprng Energy in August 2022, is on the lookout for investors. EQT and Temasek are gearing up to sell the 4GW O2 power platform. Meanwhile, Macquarie is exploring the sale of its solar power project Stride platform and C&I platform Vibrant Energy. In total, around 15-20 renewable companies are actively seeking investors.

Challenges in Finding Investors

Despite the growing interest in green power, not all of these companies will find the investors they are looking for. Some investment bankers familiar with the sector point out challenges like oversupply and valuation mismatches that may hinder the investment process. However, successful transactions could attract new investors to the segment and generate greater interest in commercial and industrial assets (C&I).

Focus on ‘Core Markets’

Siemens Gamesa, a subsidiary of Siemens Energy AG, is planning to focus on core markets in Europe and the US. A company spokesperson mentioned that they will also serve other markets where profitable business opportunities exist. The spokesperson emphasized the fundamental interest in the Indian market and their commitment to fulfilling service obligations there.

Seeking Funds for Growth and Innovation

Many renewable energy companies are actively seeking funds to support growth, finance new projects, make upfront investments, and drive innovation in the booming sector. The quest for funding is essential to propel the renewable energy industry forward.

Landscape of Renewable Energy Investments

According to experts, the success of renewable asset investments depends on factors like project viability, market conditions, and risk-return profiles. The liquidity for the sector remains high, but valuation expectations may not always align with reality, posing challenges for investors.

Reallocating Capital and Recycling Assets

While some global firms are reallocating capital towards higher-return markets, companies within the renewable energy sector are also recycling capital and setting up new projects to drive growth and innovation. The market is dynamic, with various players exploring different options to stay ahead in the renewable energy game.

