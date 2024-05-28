Jio AirFiber introduces 3-month plans with OTT services

In Short:

Reliance Jio’s Jio AirFiber service has launched new 3-month validity plans to make it more affordable for consumers. The plans start from 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps and offer OTT benefits including Disney+ Hotstar, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Lite. Installation fee is waived off for yearly plans, otherwise Rs 1000 is applicable. Customers can request a new connection on the telco’s website or mobile app.

Jio AirFiber Introduces New 3-Month Validity Plans

Reliance Jio has launched new 3-month validity plans for its 5G FWA service, Jio AirFiber. These plans cater to different speed categories ranging from 30 Mbps to 1 Gbps, providing consumers with more affordable options and flexibility in their commitment.

Plan Details

Jio AirFiber’s 30 Mbps plan is priced at Rs 599 per month and includes 1000GB of data. Subscribers also get access to various OTT platforms such as Disney+ Hotstar, SonyLIV, ZEE5, and more.

For the 100 Mbps plan, customers can choose between two options – Rs 899 per month and Rs 1199 per month. The former offers OTT benefits similar to the 30 Mbps plan, while the latter includes Netflix and Amazon Prime Lite in addition to the regular OTT offerings.

Higher-priced plans come with upgraded Netflix subscriptions. Installation fees are waived off for yearly plans, but for monthly plans, a Rs 1000 fee is applicable. To request a new connection, customers can visit the telco’s website or mobile app.