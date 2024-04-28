TelMAX introduces Fibre Internet in Richmond Hill, Canada

Canadian company telMAX has started building a fiber Internet project in Richmond Hill to provide ultra-fast internet to residents and businesses. The city has partnered with telMAX to improve connectivity, with plans for expansion in the Greater Toronto Area. telMAX aims to enhance connectivity, attract businesses, create jobs, and support remote workers. The groundbreaking ceremony celebrated the progress in fiber internet connectivity in the region.





Canadian company telMAX has initiated the construction of a fiber Internet infrastructure project in Richmond Hill, Canada. This privately funded project aims to provide residents and businesses in the community with ultra-fast internet through fiber optic technology.

Partnership with Richmond Hill

The Richmond Hill community has collaborated with telMAX to develop the fiber optic infrastructure, enhancing connectivity throughout the city. This project represents telMAX‘s expansion in the Greater Toronto Area, where it currently offers internet, TV, and phone services in Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, and Aurora.

“This project demonstrates our dedication to delivering top-notch products and services to our customers,” stated telMAX. “Our fiber infrastructure empowers the communities we work with to significantly improve connectivity for residents, attract business relocations, create local job opportunities, and enable seamless integration for remote workers.”

Celebrating Progress

Together, telMAX and the City of Richmond Hill commemorated the groundbreaking ceremony for the project, highlighting the promising future of fiber internet connectivity in the Greater Toronto Area.

Headquartered in York Region, telMAX provides Fiber Optic Internet, TV, and Home Phone services. The company has established a 100 percent fiber optic network in Brooklin, Stouffville, Newmarket, Aurora, and now in the City of Richmond Hill.