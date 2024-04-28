36.8 C
Industry Updates

ICMR Institutes expanding healthcare role

By ITN Media
Scientist pipetting liquid in laboratory setting.

In Short:

Four institutes under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have been renamed and repurposed to focus on data science, artificial intelligence, and Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR). The move, recommended by a committee, aims to update the institutes’ focus areas to incorporate new advancements in healthcare. The decision reflects the evolving healthcare sector’s need to expand research and expertise beyond their original scopes.




ICMR Renames Institutes for Digital Health and Research

New Delhi: The Centre has given a fresh makeover to four institutes under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to adapt to modern healthcare needs by incorporating data science, artificial intelligence, and Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR).

The decision to revamp these institutes came after recommendations from the Performance Evaluation Committee.

Renaming and Repurposing

The National Institute of Medical Statistics (NIMS), established in 2005, is now called the National Institute for Research in Digital Health and Data Science.

The National Institute of Pathology, founded in 1980, has been renamed the National Institute of Child Health & Development Research, highlighting its strengths and partnership with Safdarjung Hospital in Delhi.

The National AIDS Research Institute (NARI), set up in 1992, is now the National Institute of Translational Virology & AIDS Research to broaden its focus beyond AIDS containment.

The National Institute of Cholera and Enteric Diseases (NICED), existing since 1979, is rebranded as the National Institute of Bacterial Infections to enhance research in AMR.

An office memorandum revealed, “The ICMR Institutes have been renamed and their scope broadened, garnering approval from the Governing Council of the ICMR.”

Panel Recommended Upgrades

The Panel recognized the need to update institutes like NARI and NICED to align with evolving healthcare demands.

A government official shared, “With advancements like AI and digital health now integral to healthcare, changes in the names and mandates of ICMR institutes are necessary.”

Publish Date: 28 Apr 2024, 05:19 PM IST


