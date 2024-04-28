ICMR Institutes expanding healthcare role

In Short:
Four institutes under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) have been renamed and repurposed to focus on data science, artificial intelligence, and Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR). The move, recommended by a committee, aims to update the institutes’ focus areas to incorporate new advancements in healthcare. The decision reflects the evolving healthcare sector’s need to expand research and expertise beyond their original scopes.
New Delhi: The Centre has given a fresh makeover to four institutes under the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) to adapt to modern healthcare needs by incorporating data science, artificial intelligence, and Anti-Microbial Resistance (AMR).
Publish Date: 28 Apr 2024, 05:19 PM IST